Look: Kyrie Irving Wants The NBA To Change Its Logo

For decades, the silhouette of Jerry West has represented the NBA as the league’s logo. But Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a change.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kyrie posted a photo of the late-great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as the centerpiece of the NBA logo. He declared that the NBA has to make some change to the logo to acknowledge the contributions African-Americans made to the league.

“Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says,” Kyrie wrote. “BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

The sentiment Kyrie showed is clearly shared by a huge number of people. His post had over 300,000 likes in the first 30 minutes. Everyone from Dez Bryant and Stephen Jackson to racial justice activists commented with their agreement.

Kobe Bryant would be a strong candidate to be in the new NBA logo should a change be made. The NBA has made numerous tributes to the Lakers legend since his tragic passing just over a year ago.

Maybe one day the NBA will come around to changing its logo. But if and when that happens, Kobe might not be the one who gets the spot.

Arguments can be made for the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James and other NBA legends being put on the logo.

Is Kyrie Irving right? Do we need a new NBA logo?