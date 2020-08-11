Look: Lakers Fans Are Loving LeBron’s Pregame Outfit

LeBron James is fully embracing the Sunshine State vibes hours before the Lakers-Nuggets game Monday night.

Lakers fans are loving LeBron’s pregame outfit as he heads to the Orlando bubble arena. The King rocked a unbuttoned button-down shirt with no shirt underneath and black shorts on Monday night. He also sported a Klutch Sports Group facemask – Klutch Sports Group being the agency which has represented LeBron throughout his entire career.

It certainly looks like No. 23 has missed the Sunshine State. LeBron spent four seasons of his NBA career in South Beach playing for the Miami Heat. It’s safe to say he’s right at home being back in Florida.

LeBron won two championships for the Heat. Maybe that championship luck in the Sunshine State will translate to The King’s fourth NBA title.

First, LeBron is set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are just 2-4 in the Orlando bubble since the NBA’s resumption. But there’s little reason to be worried about the Lakers’ championship aspirations.

Los Angeles secured the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed on Aug. 3 against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are 0-3 since then, and it’s easy to understand why. Los Angeles has the luxury of now experimenting with its lineup and resting key players for the postseason. There’s not much to play for until the playoffs commence.

LeBron has two more regular-season games to go before he begins his quest for his fourth NBA title. The Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on TNT Monday night.