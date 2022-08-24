Look: Lakers Give Awesome Gift To Babies Born On Kobe's Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant speaks to the media at a press conference before his #8 and #24 jerseys are retired by the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Yesterday would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. The sports world poured in tributes for the late Lakers star.

The Lakers themselves had an awesome way of celebrating their former guard. The team sent a Kobe-themed gift package to any newborns at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital who now share a birthday with Bryant.

Included in the swag were Kobe t-shirts for the parents, a Lakers blanket and No. 8 beanie for the baby and a letter from the team and hospital.

"On this year's Kobe Day, here's to your next generation Lakers fan," the letter reads. "They've already got a little of the Mamba Mentality in them."

This is fantastic. Whether or not any of these babies eventually become Lakers fans, they'll forever have a special bond with the franchise and one of its all-time greats.

Feels like Kobe would have appreciated this gesture as well.