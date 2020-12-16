The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Lakers Player’s Old Tweet About LeBron Is Going Viral

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in Game 3.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs in transition during the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We bet Talen Horton-Tucker never thought he’d be a teammate of LeBron James back in January 2015.

At the time, Horton-Tucker was a freshman at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. He probably never envisioned that a Twitter joke he made about LeBron would come back up nearly six years later.

With Horton-Tucker playing well alongside James in preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, the internet found an old tweet of his from January 16, 2015.

In it, he jokes about King James and references the urban legend regarding LeBron’s mother and his former Cleveland Cavalier teammate Delonte West.

Hey, it could have been a lot worse. Remember Larry Nance Jr.’s tweet about Kobe Bryant a few years before the two played together in LA?

Something tells us that LeBron really won’t care all that much about THT’s old tweet. After all, he was just a kid when he sent it.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.