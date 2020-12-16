Look: Lakers Player’s Old Tweet About LeBron Is Going Viral

We bet Talen Horton-Tucker never thought he’d be a teammate of LeBron James back in January 2015.

At the time, Horton-Tucker was a freshman at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. He probably never envisioned that a Twitter joke he made about LeBron would come back up nearly six years later.

With Horton-Tucker playing well alongside James in preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, the internet found an old tweet of his from January 16, 2015.

In it, he jokes about King James and references the urban legend regarding LeBron’s mother and his former Cleveland Cavalier teammate Delonte West.

This Talen Horton-Tucker tweet from January 2015 about now-Lakers teammate LeBron James 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/3gk3amYXAU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 16, 2020

Hey, it could have been a lot worse. Remember Larry Nance Jr.’s tweet about Kobe Bryant a few years before the two played together in LA?

Something tells us that LeBron really won’t care all that much about THT’s old tweet. After all, he was just a kid when he sent it.