Look: Lakers Will Have Special T-Shirts For Fans Tonight

For the first time in a long time, the Los Angeles Lakers will play a true home game.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will begin a new era of Lakers basketball at Staples Center this evening when they take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers played plenty of home games at Staples Center last season, but none were in front of a full crowd. That will change tonight in what’s expected to be a packed house in downtown Los Angeles.

The Lakers will have a special t-shirt on hand for every fan that attends tonight’s game. The t-shirt reads: “18,997 Strong.” It, of course, refers to the first full crowd at a Lakers game since March of 2020.

The Lakers have yellow shirts that read “18,997 Strong” on every seat at Staples Center to represent the first capacity crowd for a Lakers home regular season game since March 2020. pic.twitter.com/F7ysWaDVct — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 19, 2021

It will be a special scene at Staples Center tonight. Will the Warriors spoil the evening?

It’s worth noting the Warriors won’t be at full strength. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will be on a minutes restriction and Klay Thompson won’t be available.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are trying to figure out their identity. They have plenty of new and a few familiar faces in the building. It’s going to take a while before Los Angeles finds a groove.

The Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Beforehand, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will get going at 7:30 p.m. ET. That game will also be aired on TNT.