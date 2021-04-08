Look: LeBron Has A Warning For The Rest Of The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have been scuffling without their two superstars, but LeBron James wants people to know help is on the way.

James has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been out of action with leg issues since Valentine’s Day.

It’s unclear right now when either will be back, but LeBron had a message for the rest of the NBA this afternoon. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself and Davis and promised “a thunderstorm is coming.”

“The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm ⛈ ☔️ is coming,” James wrote. “Folks prepare and take the proper caution ⚠️ ⛔️ measures to stay safe.”

Without a doubt, the Lakers need both James and Davis back in the lineup. They have zero chance at defending their title without both of them healthy.

Currently, the Lakers are 32-19 overall and in fifth place in the Western Conference playoff standings. Not ideal, but also not disastrous, as long as they are able to get their big guns back.