If you’ve been following today’s Lakers–Pistons game then you probably saw at least part of the wild scene involving Pistons center Isaiah Stewart ceaselessly going after LeBron James. But while Stewart is going to get into a ton of trouble, LeBron was ejected for what led up to it.

In the middle of the third quarter, with Detroit leading LA 78-66, the game stopped as Stewart and LeBron started getting heated. Stewart was starting to bleed around his right eye and started trying to take shots at LeBron.

Security had to separate the two, but not before Stewart attempted to charge at LeBron at least three times. Fans were confused at first, but the reason for Stewart’s anger soon became clear.

Video showed LeBron committing a flagrant foul on Stewart, swinging his fist backwards and smashing Stewart right in the eye. LeBron may have injured Stewart’s nose as well.

Here’s the video of the foul from LeBron that started the brawl and led to LeBron’s ejection:

This incident started a wild scene in Detroit.

And here’s a few videos of the brawl itself. Absolutely wild scenes:

LeBron and Isaiah Stewart get into it

Obviously, Isaiah Stewart was ejected as well.

LeBron James is going to receive a one-game suspension after being assessed a flagrant-2 on the play. But for his retaliation, Stewart will probably miss at least a handful of games and get a hefty fine from the NBA.

