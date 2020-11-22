Look: LeBron Has 1-Word Reaction To Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made his free-agency decision, and LeBron James couldn’t be happier.

It’s already been a busy off-season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve acquired Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews, which all appear to upgrades over the prior players that filled their same positions. The Lakers also prioritized bringing back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

KCP was a major frustration for the Lakers, that is until the 2019-20 season resumed in the Orlando bubble. The Lakers’ wing proved to be a vital piece of Los Angeles’ championship winning team. But seeing that he came into the off-season a free agent, the Lakers had a bit of work to do to try and bring him back. Those efforts have proved successful.

Caldwell-Pope has signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Lakers. It’s safe to say LeBron couldn’t be happier based on his latest tweet.

LeBron reacted with a big “YESSIR” on social media following the news.

YESSIR @CaldwellPope!!!! Congrats my brother — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 22, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope improved his game tremendously last season. He expanded his offensive skill-set, incorporating the ability to finish at the rim and getting better in the Lakers’ fast-break offense.

With KCP back in the fold, there’s no question the Lakers are championship favorites heading into this coming season. They’ve upgraded at every position outside of LeBron’s and Anthony Davis’.

As long as the Lakers become a cohesive unit, LeBron could be well on the way to winning his fifth NBA Championship. The Lakers are well-equipped for winning back-to-back titles.