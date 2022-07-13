Look: LeBron Has A 5-Word Message For Brittney Griner

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Despite his recent controversial comments, LeBron James has not backed down from calling for Brittney Griner to be freed from Russia.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. After pleading guilty last week, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

James sent out a message on Twitter today, once again asking for Griner to return.

"#FreeBG #BringHerHome," he wrote.

LeBron's tweet comes one day after comments he made on his show "The Shop" went viral. In his remarks, James suggested Griner might not feel welcome in the United States after this.

"...How can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" he said.

James took plenty of heat for those quotes, and he attempted to clarify what he meant on Twitter last night.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome," James said.