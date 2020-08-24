Since it is August 24 (8/24), the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are going out of their way to honor Kobe Bryant today.

Yesterday would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. Today, on “Kobe Day,” the Lakers will be wearing special “Black Mamba” alternate jerseys for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron is already wearing his “Black Mamba” jersey pregame. Cameras captured him walking into the arena in Orlando moments ago, and he’s got on a tribute to Kobe.

LeBron’s Kobe jersey features the No. 8 on the front with “Bryant 24” on the back. You can see it in the video clip below.

8 💜💛 24 pic.twitter.com/XgRbLxuE1V — NBA on Campus (@nbaoncampus) August 24, 2020

As cool as these jerseys are, the best way for LeBron James and the Lakers to honor Kobe would without a doubt be by winning tonight. After losing Game 1 to Portland, Los Angeles has won two in a row.

A win tonight would give the top-seeded Lakers a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Game 4 between LA and Portland will tip off at 9 p.m. ET tonight on TNT.