Look: LeBron James Extremely Emotional By Sons Thursday

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James has never shied away from expressing his love for his sons, Bronny and Bryce.

On Thursday, the star forward for the Los Angeles Lakers got emotional watching Bronny and Bryce team up on the hardwood.

James revealed on Twitter that he's watching his sons team up for the first time ever in an actual game situation. Bronny and Bryce are playing in Europe for the California Basketball Club.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation," James wrote. "This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW."

Earlier this month, the James family had a workout at the Lakers' facility.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" James said.

We're still a few years away from potentially seeing one of James' sons in the NBA, but the hype surrounding Bronny and Bryce can't be ignored.

Bronny and Bryce will be in Europe for at least the next week. Their next game is scheduled for Aug. 15 against Paris.