Look: LeBron James Extremely Emotional By Sons Thursday
LeBron James has never shied away from expressing his love for his sons, Bronny and Bryce.
On Thursday, the star forward for the Los Angeles Lakers got emotional watching Bronny and Bryce team up on the hardwood.
James revealed on Twitter that he's watching his sons team up for the first time ever in an actual game situation. Bronny and Bryce are playing in Europe for the California Basketball Club.
"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation," James wrote. "This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW."
Earlier this month, the James family had a workout at the Lakers' facility.
"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" James said.
We're still a few years away from potentially seeing one of James' sons in the NBA, but the hype surrounding Bronny and Bryce can't be ignored.
Bronny and Bryce will be in Europe for at least the next week. Their next game is scheduled for Aug. 15 against Paris.