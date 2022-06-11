Look: LeBron James Has 3-Word Message For Steph Curry

Steph Curry's performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals left countless people in awe, including LeBron James.

Curry finished Game 4 with 43 points, proving he can put the Warriors on his back when they need him most.

During the second half of Game 4, James took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Curry's legendary performance.

"Chef is INSANE," James tweeted.

James also posted a message on Twitter for anyone still doubting Curry's greatness.

"FACTS!!! 'THEY' will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how 'DIFFERENT' he is," the four-time NBA champion wrote. "It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated."

Curry has been the leading scorer for the Warriors in ever game of the Finals so far.

The Warriors will need another great performance from Curry if they want to win Game 5 and claim a commanding 3-2 series lead.

Game 5 will tip off on Monday night on ABC.