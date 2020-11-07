Look: LeBron James Has Telling Reaction To NBA Start Date

LeBron James apparently invests a ton of money and resources to keep his body in top shape each season. He might have to invest a little bit more this offseason considering that he’s nearly a month away from the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Earlier this week, the NBA decided that it will start the 2020-21 season on December 22. This means the Heat and Lakers have just over two months to prepare for next season – the Finals finished on October 11.

Judging off James’ latest Instagram story, the four-time champion doesn’t seem too thrilled with the start date for next season.

On Friday night, James responded to an ESPN graphic that said this year’s offseason will be the shortest in NBA, NHL, MLB or NFL history with a facepalm emoji.

Bron’s reaction to the NBA having the shortest offseason 😅 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/4jDVizgGSH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2020

During an interview on The Ringer NBA Show back in October, Lakers guard Danny Green hinted at James missing the start of the 2020-21 season.

“If we start in December, I think most guys [are like], ‘I’m not going to be there,’” Green said. “If I had to guess, because we have a lot of vets on our team, it’s not like we have a lot of young guys or rookies … to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect to see [LeBron] there.”

Only time will tell if James will show up to the season opener for the Lakers. We’d have to image that he will, regardless of how he feels about the start date.