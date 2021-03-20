LeBron James went down with a scary-looking injury during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ game versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

In a scramble for a loose ball, Hawks forward Solomon Hill dove low for the ball before James scooped it up. In the process of doing so, Hill crashed into James’ right lower-leg area.

No. 23 went straight to the ground in pain, holding his lower leg in the process. He remained in such a state before getting up under his own power and staying in the game for only a brief moment.

After knocking down a three just after suffering the apparent injury, James left the court with a trainer. He was clearly frustrated while exiting as he tossed over a chair on the way to the locker room.

ESPN’s Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin has the latest:

LeBron James is up after taking a tumble and is limping off the court on his own power. Appeared to be a tweaked right ankle. He went to the sidelines and re-laced his sneakers. We'll see if he stays in the game. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

LeBron James has now checked out of the game and tossed over a chair in frustration as he made his way to the locker room. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

Here’s a close-up view of the play which caused James to go down in pain.

Here is the injury to LeBron’s ankle. 😬 pic.twitter.com/AHxYEnmdzt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

LeBron James has mostly avoided any serious injuries throughout his career. Let’s hope the same could be said this afternoon. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out the severity of James’ injury.

Los Angeles is already dealing with injury issues this season. Anthony Davis has missed an extended period of time as he continues to recover from an aggravated Achilles tendon.

The Lakers are a championship team, but only if both James and Davis are healthy in time for the playoffs. James has been able to hold the ship together in Davis’ absence, but now there’s a new concern inside Staples Center regarding No. 23’s health.

Update: LeBron James will not return to Saturday’s game. He is dealing with a right ankle injury, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Lakers MVP candidate LeBron James has a right ankle injury and will not return to game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2021

Stay tuned for further injury updates on LeBron James.