Look: LeBron James Posts Cryptic Message During Absence

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers learned they would be without LeBron James for Tuesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

According to the team, the star forward entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested the LeBron could miss a handful of games as a result.

According to Woj, a player who returns a positive test is forced to miss at least 10 days or provide two negative tests separated by 24 hours. According to multiple reports, LeBron returned two positive tests and one negative test.

Out of the starting lineup once again, LeBron took to Twitter with a cryptic message. He seems to think there is something “fishy” going on, though he doesn’t explain what that is.

“Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on,” LeBron said.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

Is he talking about the NBA’s process for determining whether or not he can return to the court? It’s unclear exactly what he’s talking about, but he’s clearly not happy about something.

With LeBron out of the starting lineup on Tuesday night, the Lakers had no trouble dispatching the Kings. Anthony Davis and company cruised to a 117-92 victory over Sacramento.

We’ll have to wait and see when LeBron will return.