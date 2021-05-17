Look: LeBron James Reacts To Another 25 PPG Season

Basketball has always come easy for LeBron James. Even in what some considered a down season for the NBA superstar, No. 23 accomplished another major feat this year.

With the NBA’s regular season finally in the books, fans and analysts are pouring over the stats to see how various basketball stars compare. Believe it or not, James is yet again among the NBA’s best scorers.

James averaged 25 points per game this season, marking the 17th straight season he’s done so. Yes, that’s a record. The second closest is 12 straight seasons of scoring 25 PPG, held by Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone.

We sometimes take for granted how special a player LeBron James is. Perhaps we’ve just become used to his dominance. Regardless, it’s time to start calling it like it is: James is one of the best scorers in NBA history.

“Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been,” James said on Twitter on Monday. “That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way!”

Take a look.

Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been. That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way! 😁. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #SFG🚀 #JamesGang👑 #Blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QGqFFHu3jj — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2021

LeBron James’ scoring average this season is his second lowest since his rookie year, when he averaged 20.9 points per game. Over the course of his career, James is averaging 27.0 points per game.

It’s been a frustrating season for James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming off a short off-season in which they won the championship, the Lakers have battled injuries. James has been hampered by a high-ankle sprain he suffered back in March.

The Lakers appear to be healthy heading into the postseason, though. If they can get past the play-in tournament, Los Angeles has what it takes to challenge the Western Conference’s top seeds.