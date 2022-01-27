Look: LeBron James Reacts To Missing Tonight’s Lakers-76ers Game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers just over an hour before tip. The 37-year-old is reportedly dealing with some left knee soreness that’s bad enough to keep him out of the primetime matchup.

Shortly after Lakers head coach Frank Vogel delivered the news that his star player wouldn’t be able to give it a go on Thursday, LeBron took to Twitter to make his frustrations known.

Take a look:

🤬🤬🤬🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2022

It’s no wonder why James is vexed about missing Lakers-76ers on Thursday. It’s been a difficult season for Los Angeles and just when the team has gotten back to full strength, he has to miss another game.

James has been the guiding light in an otherwise dismal season for the Lakers. In 36 games this year, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest, while shooting 52.2% from the floor, 35.2% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Although he’s playing extremely well, James had to shoulder a heavy load with Anthony Davis out due to injury and Russell Westbrook struggling. At 37 years old, LeBron is averaging 36.6 minutes per game, which is over three more minutes per contest more than he played last season.

James is in the middle of his 19th season as one of the best players in the NBA. However, it’s possible that all those years in the league are finally starting to catch up with his body.

According to Vogel, James is considered day-to-day with knee soreness. That opens the door for him to return when the Lakers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday on the second night of a back-to-back.

But for tonight, the Lakers will have to rely on Davis and Westbrook to carry to load against their Eastern Conference opponents.