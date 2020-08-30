Look: LeBron James Reveals Message From Colin Kaepernick

LeBron James received a message from Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the NBA playoff game boycotts that took place this week.

The NBA did not play any postseason games on Thursday or Friday. The league’s players decided to sit out of their respective playoff games, seeking change in the wake of the police’s Jacob Blake shooting.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the way with the boycott on Thursday afternoon. Later in the day, LeBron James and the Lakers reportedly said they would boycott the remainder of the season. Ultimately, the NBA’s players and owners worked out a solution to continue to play while pushing for social justice.

Kaepernick, of course, sparked a movement back when he began kneeling for the national anthem. It’s taken some time for people to get on board with that movement, but it’s certainly happening now.

James revealed a message he received from Kaepernick in the wake of the NBA postseason game boycotts this week.

“Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true,” the message from Kaepernick to James read.

LeBron and the Lakers returned to the court on Saturday evening, defeating the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round series.

Los Angeles moves on to the second round, which should begin later this week.