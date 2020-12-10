Look: LeBron James Rips Youth Football Coach’s Disturbing Act

Earlier this week, a video of a youth football coach hitting one of his players made the rounds on social media. It was a disgusting act that has infuriated countless parents, including LeBron James.

On Wednesday night, James saw the video on Instagram and felt the need to share his thoughts on the situation. Let’s just say he’d confront a coach if they ever put their hands on any kid while he’s present.

“Ain’t no way! Couldn’t be my kid,” James wrote on Instagram. “Hell if I was there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.”

It’d be a fair assumption to say James isn’t the only parent who feels this way. Youth sports coaches are supposed to teach kids the right way to play a game, they’re not there to discipline children, especially those who aren’t their own.

Here’s the video that went viral this week:

“Ain’t no 🤬 way!!” LeBron reacts to the viral clip of the youth football coach hitting his player on the helmet hard. pic.twitter.com/JfOEL0NhpS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2020

What makes this video truly so egregious is that all the kids on this football team are under 9 years old. The coach apologized for his actions, but that simply isn’t good enough.

The fact that superstars like James have called out the coach of the Savannah Gators proves just how big of a mistake he made.