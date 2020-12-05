Look: LeBron James Says He’s Changing Jersey Numbers In 2021

Believe it or not, LeBron James is going to be changing his jersey number.

LeBron has worn No. 23 for the majority of his legendary career, starting with his days in Cleveland. He did make a switch to No. 6 when he joined the Miami Heat, winning his first two championships in that same number.

Upon LeBron’s return to Cleveland, he returned to No. 23 and brought the Cavs their first-ever championship. He stuck with No. 23 in Los Angeles, but a change appears to be coming in 2021-22.

The NBA superstar is going back to No. 6 for next season. Anthony Davis, meanwhile, will also be making a change. The Lakers’ big man is taking LeBron’s old number, No. 23, for the 2021-22 season.

BREAKING: LeBron James just announced on Instagram that him (No. 6) and Anthony Davis (No. 23) will be changing numbers in the 2021-22 season! NBA Buzz pic.twitter.com/MGsNIbvacv — terrance 🎥🏆 (@LakerPrimeTime) December 5, 2020

No. 6 LeBron is coming back. Some argue his time in Miami was the most dominant of his career. It’s certainly up there. We’re just excited to see the No. 6 make a comeback.

LeBron is fresh off winning his fourth NBA Championship. The Lakers made light work of the rest of the NBA in the postseason, the Miami Heat being their toughest playoff opponent as the series went six games.

Los Angeles added Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and a few other key pickups this off-season. The Lakers appear poised for another championship run.

The Lakers open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers.