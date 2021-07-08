Look: LeBron James Shares Cool Bronny James Photo

At this point in his career, LeBron James can’t do much to improve his own personal brand. Instead, he’s spent the last year or two hyping up his son, Bronny James.

On Thursday, LeBron shared an awesome side-by-side photo of himself and his son. The two look identical in their attempts to throw down a one-handed slam with the right hand.

Take a look.

LeBron James has long said he wants to play at least one year in the NBA with his son. Bronny still has a few more years to go until he plays professional basketball.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life,” James said in an interview with UNINTERRUPTED back in 2018. “If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

If LeBron James stays healthy, there’s a strong chance he plays a game against his son. Bronny is committed to play for the Duke Blue Devils in 2023. He’d need to play just one year before taking his talents to the NBA. As long as he lives up to the hype, he’ll make an NBA roster.

If LeBron lasts a few more years in the NBA, he may get the opportunity to play against (or with) Bronny on an NBA court.