Look: LeBron James Shares Major Update On Instagram

The Los Angeles Lakers could soon return to full force just in time for the last stretch of the regular season.

Anthony Davis is back in action. The Lakers’ big man went down with a calf strain in mid-February and missed over two months. He went through extensive rehab and got the go-ahead to return to the lineup last week. There’s still one missing piece to the Lakers’ championship team, though: LeBron James.

James suffered a high ankle sprain in late March. He’s missed every game since, but word on the street is he’s nearing a return.

The NBA superstar posted a new video of himself going through some light on-court work over the weekend. He didn’t appear to show any limp, indicating he could be close to making a return to the Lakers’ lineup.

Take a look.

LeBron James is back out on the court getting some light work in 👀 (via IG — @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/xFE3aV0Q8P — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 26, 2021

LeBron James is the fuel that makes the Lakers go, as he’s ultimately been throughout his career. If he’s healthy, the Lakers are the favorite to emerge from the Western Conference.

The overwhelming question as the postseason approaches is can Los Angeles keep the ship together and avoid the play-in tournament? The Lakers are currently 35-25, good for fifth place in the Western Conference. They’re only three games ahead of Portland, the current seventh-place team.

The Lakers will have to hold things together down the stretch to avoid the play-in tournament. James, of course, would make such a task much easier.