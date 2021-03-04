Look: LeBron James Shares New Photos From ‘Space Jam’

Space Jam: A New Legacy with LeBron James is slated to release in 2021, and after getting a few stills of the new film in January, we now have some new photos from the highly-anticipated film.

First revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the stunning photos consist of four images with the LA Lakers superstar. Three of them feature him in his blue and orange Toon Squad jersey.

But the photos aren’t just of LeBron. Several iconic Looney Tunes characters can be seen with him. Tweety Bird and Lola Bunny interact with him while a crowd watches.

In the fourth still, LeBron interacts with former Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle along with a young boy. Cheadle is slated to play the evil computer algorithm Al-G Rhythm in the film.

These new Space Jam photos look amazing 🔥 (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/oeCoeFBHMZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel to Space Jam, the iconic live-action/animated sports comedy film starring Michael Jordan from 1996.

LeBron James won’t be the only NBA star making an appearance in the movie though. All-Stars Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma are all expected to make appearances too.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Space Jam movie without most of the iconic Looney Tunes characters. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Speedy Gonzales, Foghorn Leghorn and Sylvester will all be animated and voice-acted.

The movie is slated for release in the United States this July.