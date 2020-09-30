Look: LeBron Just Bought A New $36 Million Mansion

In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip off against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James and the Lakers are the favorites in the series. However, the Heat have done well as underdogs so far in this playoff run, beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Before the series kicks off, LeBron is in the news for something other than his basketball acumen. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, James just bought a new house.

Okay “house” might be the wrong word for it. In reality, LeBron bought a massive property in Beverly Hills.

LeBron James buys Beverly Hills mansion for $36.75 million https://t.co/3B46sozQYT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 30, 2020

The LA Times has the details:

The Lakers star, who’s currently competing for an NBA championship in Florida, just bought a Mediterranean-style compound in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $36.75 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Spanning 2.5 acres, the property was sold by the estate of Lee Phillip Bell, the talk show host and “The Young and the Restless” co-creator who died earlier this year.

James owns two homes in Brentwood, one of which he picked up for $21 million in 2017 and another two years later for $23 million.

Life is good for the King, who signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers ahead of the 2018-19 season. Add in endorsements and LeBron has plenty in his bank account for his new property.