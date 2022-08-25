Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Russell Westbrook Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Russel Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook's first season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go according to plan, but LeBron James still has faith in him.

On Thursday morning, James responded to a tweet that said: "the Westbrook disrespect and vitriol is still corny regardless of how you feel about last season. Some people gotta get a life man."

James replied, "Can't wait for him to go off this season!"

That's certainly one way to support your teammate.

It was reported earlier this offseason that James wanted the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Those talks never materialized.

At this point, it seems like the Lakers will head into the 2022-23 season with Westbrook still on their roster.

In his first year with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will be tasked with getting the best out of Westbrook this upcoming season.