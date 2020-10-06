Look: LeBron Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant Ahead Of Game 4

LeBron James and the Lakers are dialed in ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals this evening. The King showed up to tonight’s game paying tribute to his old friend, the late Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers can’t afford to let Miami get back into this series following the Heat’s impressive Game 3 victory. A Heat win tonight would put plenty of pressure on LeBron and the Lakers.

A Los Angeles win means the Lakers would then take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The implications are plenty for tonight’s game.

For the Heat, star forward Bam Adebayo will return from injury and plans to play. There’s no doubt he’ll have a large impact tonight. As for Goran Dragic, we’ll have to wait to see if he joins his teammates on the court this evening.

It looks like LeBron is drawing inspiration from a new source this evening: the late Kobe Bryant. The King showed up to tonight’s game sporting a slick-looking shirt, paying tribute to the legendary Kobe. Take a look below.

Mamba Mentality pic.twitter.com/W4q81oY7k7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. The team has also worn the “Black Mamba” jersey multiple times throughout the playoffs. They’re currently undefeated in the playoffs when wearing the jersey.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they won’t be wearing the Kobe jersey tonight. But with the late Kobe on the mind, LeBron is bound to have a big night following the Lakers’ Game 3 defeat.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.