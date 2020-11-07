After several long days of waiting for it to go final, it was just announced that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States. Shortly after that announcement was made, LeBron James went on social media to share his thoughts.

James has been a major supporter of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign for months. It’s not a surprise to see that he’s pleased with the results from this year’s election.

The four-time NBA champion celebrated the news by posting a hilarious photoshopped picture of his famous block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Biden’s head was photoshopped onto James’ body and Trump’s head was photoshopped onto Andre Iguodala’s.

Believe it or not, this might just go down as the most-liked social media post of the year. It gained over 200,000 likes within the first 10 minutes that it was up on Twitter.

Check it out:

James will most likely face a ton of criticism from his haters for commenting on the election, but he’s made it very clear that he’s so much more than just an athlete.

“I’m in a position where I can educate people and, through More Than a Vote, educate people on how important this movement is, and how important their civic duty is. Not only to empower themselves, but to give back to their community as well,” James said prior to the election.

This year hasn’t been great for everyone, but James is certainly thriving. In addition to capturing another NBA title, his political party won the 2020 election.