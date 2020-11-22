The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To Rajon Rondo Leaving The Lakers

LeBron James looks onto the court against the Nuggets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo played a big role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship season in 2020, but the veteran point guard is not returning.

The former Boston Celtics star has agreed to a free agency contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Rondo announced his farewell on Saturday.

“Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise. The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for. With my guys, there’s an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans…thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you!” Rondo said.

Rondo, 34, agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron James will miss Rondo, but he’s happy to see his former teammate land a good contract.

“Good luck my G! We don’t win it without you. Pleasure teaming up with you these last 2 years,” LeBron wrote to Rondo on Instagram.

The Lakers have made some notable moves of their own, trading for Dennis Schroder and signing Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews.

Los Angeles should be contending for the NBA Finals again in 2021.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.