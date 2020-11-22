Look: LeBron Reacts To Rajon Rondo Leaving The Lakers

Rajon Rondo played a big role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship season in 2020, but the veteran point guard is not returning.

The former Boston Celtics star has agreed to a free agency contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Rondo announced his farewell on Saturday.

“Thank you to the Lakers organization, Jeanie and Rob for giving me the opportunity to play for an incredible franchise. The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for. With my guys, there’s an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans…thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you!” Rondo said.

Rondo, 34, agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron James will miss Rondo, but he’s happy to see his former teammate land a good contract.

“Good luck my G! We don’t win it without you. Pleasure teaming up with you these last 2 years,” LeBron wrote to Rondo on Instagram.

LeBron on Rajon Rondo’s decision to leave the Lakers for the Hawks: “Good luck my G! We don’t win it without you. Pleasure teaming up with you these last 2 years. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑” Rondo’s reply: “@kingjames unbelievable experience..Appreciate you Bro 👊🏾👊🏾” pic.twitter.com/j9u4COJ1iI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2020

The Lakers have made some notable moves of their own, trading for Dennis Schroder and signing Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews.

Los Angeles should be contending for the NBA Finals again in 2021.