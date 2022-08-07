Look: LeBron Reacts To Sue Bird's Final Regular Season Home Game
LeBron James was one of many basketball aficionados with an eye on Sue Bird's final WNBA regular season home game today.
The Seattle Storm crowd gave Bird a tremendous a sendoff, though fans are obviously hoping the team plays some playoff games at home. James took note of the scene and shouted it out on social media.
"Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game!" James wrote on Twitter. "I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in."
Bird finished with nine points, six assists and four rebounds in the Seattle Storm's 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. The 41-year-old still has three regular season games remaining before moving on to her final postseason run.
“I don’t really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said, via OregonLive.com. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.”
Hopefully she closes her career out on a high note--and the Seattle area gets a visit from LeBron to play pickup soon.