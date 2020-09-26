If this was a normal year, LeBron James would have deactivated his social media accounts and gone ‘Zero Dark 30-23′ mode when the playoffs began. But clearly there hasn’t been anything normal about 2020 since this year’s postseason is taking place inside a bubble.

Players around the league have been looking for ways to spend their free time in Orlando. It appears James has developed a new playoff routine due to these unusual circumstances.

On Friday, James revealed that his nighttime routine consists of playing EA Sports’ Madden 21 and drinking a glass of wine.

The four-time MVP posted a video of him playing Madden 21 with the caption “My bubble nightcap every night.” Not that it particularly matters, but James was playing as the Arizona Cardinals.

James and the Lakers will be back in action tonight, as they have a crucial game coming up against the Denver Nuggets.

A win tonight would send Los Angeles to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Additionally, it would also mark the 10th time in James’ career that he’s made the Finals.

In Game 4, James had 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He also guarded Jamal Murray late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

Tipoff for the Lakers-Nuggets game is at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.