Look: LeBron Shows Off His New Jersey Number

LeBron on the court for the Lakers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistonsat Staples Center on February 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, the NBA world learned that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would be changing his jersey number.

In early June, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that James will wear No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. James wore the number during his time with the Miami Heat.

Earlier this week, the Lakers revealed their new jerseys with a new ad partner. Los Angeles partnered with Bibigo, a Korean-inspired food company. In introducing the new jersey, the Lakers also featured LeBron in his new jersey for the first time.

Here’s the photo of LeBron in his No. 6 jersey.

With LeBron giving up the No. 23 jersey, everyone expected fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis to take over the mantle. However, Davis said he’ll be sticking with the No. 3 jersey for now.

LeBron and company will be back on the court in a few months.

