Earlier this summer, the NBA world learned that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would be changing his jersey number.

In early June, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that James will wear No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. James wore the number during his time with the Miami Heat.

Earlier this week, the Lakers revealed their new jerseys with a new ad partner. Los Angeles partnered with Bibigo, a Korean-inspired food company. In introducing the new jersey, the Lakers also featured LeBron in his new jersey for the first time.

Here’s the photo of LeBron in his No. 6 jersey.

Lakers 🤝 @bibigoUSA We’re proud to introduce our new patch partner and first ever global marketing partner. pic.twitter.com/xwxUPQOgtV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2021

With LeBron giving up the No. 23 jersey, everyone expected fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis to take over the mantle. However, Davis said he’ll be sticking with the No. 3 jersey for now.

LeBron and company will be back on the court in a few months.