Look: LeBron’s Comment About The Clippers Is Going Viral

The Lakers have owned Los Angeles for a long time. And no matter what the Clippers do, that’s not going to change barring a historic championship run from the franchise without a single title to its name. However, LeBron James is well aware the Clippers are the better Los Angeles-area team this season.

The Lakers were blown out by the Clippers 132-111 on Thursday night. It was a close game until the Clippers exploded for 40 points in the third quarter compared to the Lakers’ 18.

It was yet another ugly performance by the Lakers. Even LeBron had a rough showing. Sure, he finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists, but he was a minus-27 in the box score.

The Lakers will always run Los Angeles, thanks to their 17 NBA championships, but the Clippers own the Lakers this season. Even LeBron admitted it on Thursday night.