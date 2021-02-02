Look: LeBron’s Former Teammate Trolls Fan Who Got Ejected

LeBron James found himself in a bizarre predicament on Monday night, as he was heckled by a fan sitting courtside at the Hawks-Lakers game.

The fan who heckled James from her seat has been identified as Juliana Carlos. She was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter, which then lede to her explaining her side of the story on Instagram in an expletive-filled rant.

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,” she said in the video. “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, b—-.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a b—-. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.’”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise but the entire NBA world is siding with James in this situation. That being said, one of his former teammates took time out of his day to troll Carlos on Instagram.

Richard Jefferson actually went back and liked all of Carlos’ posts on Instagram. Someone quickly noticed Jefferson’s social media activity and called him out on Twitter.

When put on the spot, Jefferson jokingly responded “Wait you guys can see that? I’m in her side.”

Wait you guys can see that? 🤬I’m in her side https://t.co/N2XeqB6f4x — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) February 2, 2021

Jefferson isn’t the only one having fun with this situation. Last night, James tweeted “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!”

It’s great to see fans back in the stands for NBA games, but heckling James might not be the smartest idea.