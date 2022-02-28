Look: LeBron’s Old Tweet About The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t just bad – they’re a disaster. On Sunday night the most-storied NBA franchise was blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans. It adds to what’s been a laughable season from LeBron James and Co.

This isn’t the first time the Lakers have been mocked by basketball fans everywhere. It began last year when, during the offseason, the team traded for a washed-up Russell Westbrook and coined him the team’s savior and then signed several other old, slow veterans to surround LeBron.

Fast forward to now, the Lakers are 27-33 and 9th place in the Western Conference standings. They’re 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eight seed and only 2.5 games ahead of the 10 seed.

This wasn’t what LeBron was anticipating last summer. In fact, he called out anyone who was laughing off the Lakers in a tweet last August.

“Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc,” LeBron wrote. “Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative energy when it begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou.”

How’d that work out for you, LeBron?

Make no mistake. LeBron played a key role in orchestrating the Lakers’ roster moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has no one to blame but himself.

The Lakers should’ve never traded for Russell Westbrook. They shouldn’t have never said goodbye to Kyle Kuzma or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the few key role players who actually fit next to LeBron. And they absolutely should have been sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Instead, the Lakers are stuck with the same washed-up lineup that’s limping to the season’s finish line. At least it’s entertaining (in the “ha, ha this is hilarious” way).