Look: Magic Johnson Blasts Lakers Following Blowout Loss

The Lakers logged another blowout loss on the 2021-22 season on Saturday night.

The Lakers fell to the Nuggets 133-96 on Saturday. It was yet another ugly performance from the team, despite a 25-point performance from LeBron James.

Magic Johnson ripped the Lakers for their blowout loss after the game.

“After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.”

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

Johnson is widely known for posting the most generic basketball-related tweets you’ll ever see. But he got a bit personal in his latest social-media post. He’s not wrong, either.

A lack of effort has become a serious issue for the Lakers these past two seasons. It cost them a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last year. What will it cost them this year?

The bad news is the Lakers appear to have run out of answers. Multiple trades may be the last chance for Los Angeles to get the right roster to fit around LeBron James before it’s too late.

The Lakers will try and get back on track next Monday against the Utah Jazz.