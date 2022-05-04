Look: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Battling Off The Court

NBA fans never got the chance to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan square off on the court. But the two basketball icons are set to battle off the court in a very unique way.

According to Boardroom, LeBron and MJ are set to square off in a battle of tequila supremacy. Tequila brands owned by both of them are finalists in the "Best Tequila Reposado" for ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance.

LeBron James is an investor and shareholder of Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal. Jordan is one of five owners of the Cincoro Tequila brand.

Those two brands will be competing against Don Nacho Reposado Tequila. The winner will be revealed at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

It's no big secret that LeBron James has tried to outdo Michael Jordan at every turn. While he has more appearances in the NBA Finals than Jordan, LeBron has fewer rings.

LeBron recently tried to one-up MJ in his own version of Space Jam, the film that helped catapult Jordan into pop-culture superstardom. But the original Space Jam defeated Space Jam: A New Legacy in the box office battle too.

Suffice it to say, LeBron is going to want this battle to go his way to have something on the man he's chased for so long.

Will LeBron James and his tequila beat Michael Jordan and his tequila in the competition?