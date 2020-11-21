Look: Montrezl Harrell Reacts To Leaving Clippers For Lakers

The rich get richer in the NBA, as the Los Angeles Lakers have signed Montrezl Harrell in one of the most shocking moves so far this offseason.

Harrell was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year this past season, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Clippers. What makes this such a great move for the Lakers is the fact that Harrell signed for relatively cheap.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Lakers gave Harrell a two-year deal worth $19 million. The second year of that deal is a player option.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Harrell tweeted “It’s family ties #B4L to the grave.”

Harrell could help the Lakers potentially win back-to-back titles, while also building up his value for next offseason.

It’ll be really fun to see how the Clippers treat Harrell next season when they face the Lakers. Moments after it was announced that Harrell was signing with the defending champions, Patrick Beverley voiced his frustration with the move on Twitter.

Los Angeles has been quite busy this offseason, signing Harrell and trading for Dennis Schroder. The front office also acquired veteran swingman Wesley Matthews, who is a solid replacement for Danny Green.

One thing is certain, the Lakers aren’t interested in having a championship hangover this upcoming season.