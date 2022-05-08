Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son Is Going Viral
Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, but the Sierra Canyon standout's younger brother is a hooper in his own right.
Bryce Maximus James is only 14 years old, but might wind up being a better player than his older sibling. He's already almost as big as him.
Last week, LeBron's wife Savannah shared a photo of the couple's three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Bryce has clearly undergone a pretty big growth spurt.
It should be noted that Bronny is listed at 6-foot-3 on all of his recruiting profiles, while Bryce's Instagram also says he is 6-foot-3. Considering he is three years younger, Bryce probably has some growing left to do.
If he can get close to his father's height--between 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9--it will only help his basketball career.
It might also help Bryce surpass his older brother on the court, as some people think he will.