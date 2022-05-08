Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James Sr. and Bryce Maximus James watch Zaire Wade’s AAU game court side at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, but the Sierra Canyon standout's younger brother is a hooper in his own right.

Bryce Maximus James is only 14 years old, but might wind up being a better player than his older sibling. He's already almost as big as him.

Last week, LeBron's wife Savannah shared a photo of the couple's three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Bryce has clearly undergone a pretty big growth spurt.

It should be noted that Bronny is listed at 6-foot-3 on all of his recruiting profiles, while Bryce's Instagram also says he is 6-foot-3. Considering he is three years younger, Bryce probably has some growing left to do.

If he can get close to his father's height--between 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9--it will only help his basketball career.

It might also help Bryce surpass his older brother on the court, as some people think he will.