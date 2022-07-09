Look: Russell Westbrook Subtly Fires Back At ESPN Reporter On Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Brian Windhorst made some interesting comments about Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Windhorst stated that Westbrook took no accountability for his disappointing season in Los Angeles.

"I don't think enough people talk about this Russell Westbrook exit interview because what Russ said was borderline delusional," Windhorst said. "Basically, what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel for not setting him up and defining things for him to be more successful. And then he partially blamed it on LeBron and Antony Davis, too, when he said they didn't change their games when Russell himself changed almost nothing."

This report from Windhorst eventually made its way to Twitter, which led to one person responding, "Lies lies lies lies lies."

Believe it or not, Westbrook liked that particular tweet.

In other words, the former MVP doesn't agree with Windhorst's reporting.

Westbrook has already gotten into a Twitter war with Skip Bayless this offseason. It wouldn't be a huge stretch to see him exchange words with Windhorst.

Although the Lakers have said they have a "clear plan" for Westbrook this upcoming season, he has been mentioned in multiple trade rumors.