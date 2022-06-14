Look: Shaq Furious With Fan's Message About Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

Over the weekend, a popular account on Twitter that covers the NBA posted a graphic that put into perspective just how dominant Shaquille O'Neal was in the Finals from 2000-2002. This then led to an interesting exchange involving a fan and the former All-Star center himself.

That's because one fan decided to tweet that O'Neal wouldn't have won rings during that span without Kobe Bryant.

O'Neal decided to put this fan in their place by responding on Twitter.

"No person can win without another star big dummy," O'Neal tweeted. "How many would Magic have without Kareem how many would Kenny Smith have without Hakeem wtf u talking about I hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up."

This fan tried to get the last word in, replying, "So I’m dumb because I said the same thing you are saying?"

O'Neal has not yet responded to that tweet. Perhaps he'll just let this online heckler sit back and enjoy his stats.

After all, O'Neal averaged over 35 points per game during that dominant stretch. It's pretty easy to enjoy those numbers.