Look: Shareef O'Neal Responds To Criticism From Lakers Legend

There aren't many prospects from the 2022 NBA Draft that received as much attention as Shareef O'Neal. That comes with the territory of being the son of legendary center Shaquille O'Neal.

Former Lakers forward Robert Horry talked about O'Neal during a recent episode of his podcast.

Horry, a seven-time NBA champion, is unsure if O'Neal has what it takes to be an impact player in the NBA.

"I picked up my phone, and I was getting ready to call Shaq like, ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name. He gotta go out there and play,'” Horry said, via Lakers Daily. “You gotta put forth some more effort man. You know Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out there and take what he wants."

On Wednesday night, O'Neal responded to those comments from Horry.

"I know this outta love and no disrespect," O'Neal tweeted. "I got you BIG SHOT but you know who raised me , I don’t quit. Always been taught to go get it and take it . Been heading in the right step …like I said I got you! You'll see."

This is a mature response from O'Neal, who clearly doesn't want to offend one of his father's former teammates.

O'Neal played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the Summer League. He then signed a six-figure contract with the NBA G-League Ignite.