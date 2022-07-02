Look: Shareef O'Neal Scores First Bucket With The Lakers

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Shareef O'Neal (C) poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is already making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers got a first look at their younger players this Saturday afternoon at the start of the California Classic Summer League opener in San Francisco. Shareef turned a few heads in the opening minutes.

The 22-year-old forward came off the bench and scored his first bucket late in the first quarter.

That's impressive. Shareef has a bright career ahead of him.

It may take the young forward a few years, but the Lakers plan on developing him in the Summer League and potentially the G-League.

Regardless, playing in the purple and gold is a dream come true for Shareef.

“It’s amazing to be here, it’s such a blessing,” he said, via CBS Sports. “From a team I grew up watching, my Dad won championships with this team. Now, that I have on the Lakers stuff, it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true.”

Catch Shareef and the Lakers in action right now on ESPN2.