Look: Shareef O'Neal Scores First Bucket With The Lakers
Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is already making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers got a first look at their younger players this Saturday afternoon at the start of the California Classic Summer League opener in San Francisco. Shareef turned a few heads in the opening minutes.
The 22-year-old forward came off the bench and scored his first bucket late in the first quarter.
That's impressive. Shareef has a bright career ahead of him.
It may take the young forward a few years, but the Lakers plan on developing him in the Summer League and potentially the G-League.
Regardless, playing in the purple and gold is a dream come true for Shareef.
“It’s amazing to be here, it’s such a blessing,” he said, via CBS Sports. “From a team I grew up watching, my Dad won championships with this team. Now, that I have on the Lakers stuff, it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true.”
Catch Shareef and the Lakers in action right now on ESPN2.