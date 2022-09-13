Look: Shirtless LeBron James Training Photos Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Even when LeBron James is overseas he's doing everything in his power to get ready for the NBA season.

On Tuesday, photos of James working out shirtless on a yacht in Italy surfaced on social media.

Unsurprisingly, James looks ready for his 20th NBA season.

In the photos that TMZ shared, James is lifting dumbbells and getting in some squats.

Check them out:

James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers earlier this year.

Although James is approaching 38 years old, he remains one of the best players in the league. Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

The Lakers will try to rebound from a really disappointing 2021-22 season that resulted in them missing the playoffs.

It'll be tough to determine what the Lakers' ceiling is next season, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding their roster. As long as James is healthy though, they'll have a chance to make some noise.