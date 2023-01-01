Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude.

On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.

"This how you making me bring in the New Year?" Savannah asks, to which LeBron gave his defense about having been busy lately.

LeBron's "Everyman" night at home has drawn some laughs on Twitter.

"I know that’s right, Bron. It’s just another day lol," said former NFL offensive lineman George Foster.

"LOL man been thinking of this since Wednesday. Had his defense ready," said another tweeter.

"Lebron is him for using the Vikings," added a Minnesota fan.

"MY GOAT," said another user.

Wonder if LeBron won the game and brought in the year on a good note.