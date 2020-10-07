Look: The Lakers Have Revealed Their Jerseys For Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers can clinch the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead over Miami in Game 4 on Tuesday evening. The Lakers were led by big performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I felt like for me, personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career,” James said of the Game 4 win. “I just wanted to relay that message to my teammates, the type of zone I was in, the type of moment it was and the kind of team we were playing against. …

“They are just a gritty, so damn-well-coached team. I feel like if we’re going to be a championship ballclub, if we want to really be a championship team, that we got to have that same grit and that same attitude. It was my mindset. I’m still in it.”

Game 5 has a chance to be bigger, of course.

LeBron can clinch his fourth NBA championship with a win on Friday night. The Lakers will be wearing their special “Black Mamba” jerseys for the potentially series-clinching game.

Lakers fans have to like seeing that.

Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Friday night. The game will be televised on ABC.