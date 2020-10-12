Look: Tom Brady Has A Message For LeBron James

LeBron James has now claimed his fourth NBA title with his third franchise. The incredible accomplishment has led many of his fellow sports superstars to send their congratulations, including Tom Brady.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Brady offered his congrats to LeBron. The post included a photo of Brady making the No. 4 sign on his hand with LeBron’s head photoshopped on it.

But Brady also enjoyed a little bit of self-targeted humor, joking that LeBron is considered “a washed up old guy.” Brady has endured that same criticism for the several years.

“Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship,” Brady wrote. “Not bad for a washed up old guy!”

LeBron got his fourth title at the age of 35. Brady got his at the age of 37, then his fifth at 39 and most recently his sixth at age 41.

We’re five weeks into the 2020 NFL season and it certainly looks like Brady is on pace for another trip to the playoffs. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2, and he’s putting up strong numbers on a regular basis.

LeBron clearly still has a few good years left, even with all of the injuries and minutes he’s played.

The same can probably be said of Brady, who looks just as good in his mid-40s as he did in his late-30s.

Who is more impressive to be playing this well at their age: LeBron James or Tom Brady?