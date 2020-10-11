Look: Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Had A 2-Word Message After Game 5

The Miami Heat shocked the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, pulling off a surprising victory to extend the series.

Miami is now trailing Los Angeles, 3-2, heading into a massive Game 6 on Sunday evening.

The Heat were led by All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who had a 30-point triple-double in the win. Butler spoke about the Miami mindset heading into Game 6.

“I’m sure they wanted to win,” Butler said of the Lakers. “Thought they were going to win going into it…as did we. It was a hard-fought game. I think it’s going to be even harder the next game, but I like our chances.”

Miami has been led by Butler all postseason. The forward has had some help, notably in rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro.

Herro’s girlfriend, model Katya Elise Henry, had a blunt message for the Lakers following Game 5.

YALL THOUGHT 🖕🏽 — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) October 10, 2020

Herro has been joined in the model by his girlfriend, who’s been able to sit in the friends and family section during games.

She’ll surely be cheering loud on Sunday night.

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC this evening.