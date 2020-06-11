Look: Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has done something special in honor of her late husband and 13-year-old daughter.

The wife of the former Los Angeles Lakers star revealed on Wednesday night that she got tattoos in honor of Kobe and Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in late January.

Vanessa, 38, shared a couple of videos on her Instagram page of the new tattoos.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she wrote on one of her videos.

“@nikkohurtado came through for me,” Vanessa added. “Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback.”

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary,” Vanessa added, revealing that she got the tattoos earlier.

The videos posted by Vanessa come a couple of days after she celebrated what should have been Gianna’s middle school graduation.

“Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were tragically among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. They were reportedly traveling to a youth basketball tournament when the pilot crashed into the side of a mountain.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Bryant family and everyone else affected.