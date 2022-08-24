Look: Vanessa Bryant Had Special Guest In Court Wednesday

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the last couple of weeks, Vanessa Bryant has been in court in Los Angeles for the federal trial over photographs taken of her husband and daughter's deadly helicopter crash.

Bryant has testified in the proceedings. She and Chris Chester--whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash--are suing Los Angeles County for negligence and invasion of privacy, alleging that members of the Sheriff's Department took graphic and personal photos of the accident and shared them with others.

Vanessa was joined in court today by close family friend and former USWNT member Sydney Leroux, who has been supportive throughout the trial.

R&B stars Ciara and Monica have also attended the trial this week in support of Vanessa and her daughter Natalia.

Leroux, 32, has been friends with the Bryants for some time. After Kobe and daughter Gianna were killed in that fateful January 2020 helicopter wreck, the Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion tattooed the No. 2, Gigi's number, on her body in tribute.

Jurors are likely to begin deliberating today. Vanessa Bryant has not disclosed the amount of damages she is seeking.