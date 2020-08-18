Look: Vanessa Bryant Reveals Lakers’ Special Kobe Jerseys

The Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant next week.

The Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” jerseys this coming Monday, Aug. 24 – otherwise known as “Mamba Day.” Aug. 24 has been deemed “Mamba Day” as the date includes both of Kobe’s numbers – No. 8 and No. 24.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Trail Blazers this coming Monday, Aug. 24 in what will serve as Game 4 of the series. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, gave fans a first look at the special-edition jerseys via her Instagram on Tuesday.

The alternate jersey is primarily black with letters and numbers outlined in the Lakers’ gold. Take a look at the jersey in the tweet below.

The Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” alternative jerseys on 8/24 for Game 4 of the first round against Portland, according to the NBA’s Lockervision website. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, shared an image of the uniform, including a white heart patch with the No. 2 for Gigi pic.twitter.com/QKGVmhnOXB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 18, 2020

These are one of the NBA’s best jerseys – and they pay tribute to a legend. The NBA community continues to mourn the loss of the beloved Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in Southern California earlier this year. He was one of nine who lost their life that day, including Kobe’s daughter, Gianna.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear they intend to dedicate the remainder of their season to the late Kobe. Next Monday’s game is bound to be emotional as the Lakers wear a jersey honoring the Black Mamba.

The Lakers begin their NBA Playoff journey Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET against the Portland Trail Blazers.